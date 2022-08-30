Kirkland Adds 2 Latham Investment Fund Experts In Chicago

By Tracey Read (August 30, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT) -- Two former Latham & Watkins LLP associates have joined Kirkland & Ellis LLP as partners in its investment funds regulatory practice. John Reinert and Jina Yun started this month in Kirkland's Chicago office, the firm said Monday. The duo is now reunited with Kirkland investment funds partner Nabil Sabki, who left Latham in June. "John and Jina are exceptionally talented lawyers with significant experience advising clients on complicated regulatory matters affecting the asset management industry," Sabki said in a statement. "I'm delighted to work with them both again as we serve our clients at Kirkland's industry-leading private equity platform." Reinert and...

