Ex-PPG Controller Settles SEC's Accounting Scheme Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 30, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The former controller of Pittsburgh-based paint manufacturing giant PPG Industries Inc. has agreed to pay $100,000 to end U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he cooked the company's books in 2016 and 2017. According to the terms of a Friday administrative order, accountant Mark C. Kelly will pay the six-figure sum to the regulator in five installments and is barred from appearing and practicing before the commission as an accountant. In a statement, the SEC said the agreement ends its allegations that Kelly oversaw a push to manipulate the company's financial records, tasking his subordinates with inaccurately recording expense accruals...

