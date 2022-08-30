Locke Lord Snags Seasoned Shearman & Sterling IP Litigator

By Britain Eakin (August 30, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Locke Lord LLP has boosted its IP litigation practice group by adding a Shearman & Sterling partner to its New York City office with more than 25 years of experience handling high-stakes patent and trade secret litigation and arbitration in a plethora of forums. Mark Hannemann joined Locke Lord as a partner on Friday, bringing with him extensive first-chair experience helping clients — both plaintiffs and defendants — prevail in jury and bench trials, as well as proceedings before the International Trade Commission and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Hannemann has led litigation teams handling patent and trade secret matters...

