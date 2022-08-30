Feds Say Potentially Privileged Mar-A-Lago Docs Set Aside

By Lauren Berg (August 29, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The federal government told a Florida federal judge Monday that a special team of reviewers had looked through the materials taken from former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago and set aside a "limited set" of documents that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information. The U.S. Department of Justice in a three-page notice acknowledged U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon's Saturday order of her "preliminary intent to appoint a special master" requested by Trump to pull out privileged documents, saying it will respond to the former president's demand and will review the search warrant materials with a privilege review team to provide...

