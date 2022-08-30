Baby Swing Maker Sued Over Strangulation Hazard Recall

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 30, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A maker of baby swings has been hit with a proposed class action by customers claiming that they lost money on the products because of a strangulation hazard to small children that resulted in the recall of 2.2 million units. Lead plaintiffs Mahala Demarzio and Drea Layne filed their proposed class action in Pennsylvania federal court Monday, alleging that Thorley Industries LLC — maker of the MamaRoo and RockaRoo infant swings and rockers — violated consumer protection laws, misrepresented the safety of the products, and breached customer warranties. Pittsburgh-based Thorley, which does business as 4moms, issued a safety recall of the...

