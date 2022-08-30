Netflix Sued By Ex-Vanity Fair Staffer Over 'Inventing Anna'

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 30, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A former Vanity Fair photo editor and onetime friend of New York socialite scammer Anna Sorokin sued Netflix for defamation on Monday over her portrayal in the streaming service's show "Inventing Anna," saying a character in the series with her name is falsely depicted as a "shameless freeloader." Rachel DeLoache Williams' complaint for defamation and false light invasion of privacy suggests that Netflix knowingly made false statements about her with the intent to harm her reputation, justifying the imposition of punitive damages, especially if Netflix intentionally used her real name instead of a fake one "because Williams had sold her rights to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS