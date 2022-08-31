Online Safety Bill Unlikely To Thwart Financial Fraud

By Alex Davidson (August 31, 2022, 3:38 PM BST) -- The long-awaited Online Safety Bill returning to Parliament on Monday will require internet giants such as Twitter and Google to stop fraudulent investment adverts, but lawyers say the act lacks the teeth needed to turn the tide against online scammers. Lawmakers who drafted the legislation that will target tech companies including Google and Twitter have added fraudulent financial advertising to the bill after public pressure. (iStock.com/seewhatmitchsee) Lawmakers who drafted the legislation focused initially on harmful content such as terrorism, hate speech or pornography. The government added fraudulent financial advertising to the bill in March, responding to public pressure. Now some lawyers...

