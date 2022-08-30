Criminal Barristers' Deal 'Within Touching Distance,' Says Rep

By Ashish Sareen (August 30, 2022, 5:40 PM BST) -- The outgoing chair of the Criminal Bar Association in Britain said Monday that a "just and equitable" deal with the U.K. government on rates for legal aid work was "within touching distance," as barristers gear up for continuous strikes. Jo Sidhu QC, whose term ends Thursday, said in a final message to advocates that "the tide is turning" in their favor as they prepare to go on an indefinite strike starting Monday in a bid to force the government to offer significant raises. Sidhu said the "collective commitment and dedication" of barristers toward delivering justice for the general public had long kept...

