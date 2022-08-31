AstraZeneca Exec Blocked From Joining Rival Ahead Of Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (August 31, 2022, 6:01 PM BST) -- A London court temporarily prevented a former top business development executive at AstraZeneca from joining rival GlaxoSmithKline on Wednesday, 24 hours before he was scheduled to begin the new role, ahead of a trial over the scope of his non-compete agreement. Judge Heather Williams granted AstraZeneca's High Court application for an interim injunction to stop the company's former head of investor relations, Chris Sheldon, beginning work at GSK. She ruled that it was the "most just and appropriate way to hold the ring" before a scheduled trial gets underway at the end of October. Judge Williams said there was a "serious...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS