Mass. High Court OKs Legislature's 'Broad Powers' On Voting

By Chris Villani (August 30, 2022, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court on Tuesday explained its reasoning for a July ruling rejecting a Republican challenge to the state's early voting law, finding that the legislature is empowered to expand voting rights equally for all residents. The Supreme Judicial Court promised the opinion when it issued its brief ruling shooting down the state GOP's claims that the new law runs afoul of the Massachusetts Constitution. The court noted at the time that the looming election season made it necessary to issue a prompt decision, but took the time to detail its rationale in a 61-page document penned by Associate Justice Scott...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS