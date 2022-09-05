NHS Hospital Trusts Sued Over Ambulance Contract Award

By Joel Poultney (September 5, 2022, 5:57 PM BST) -- An ambulance service provider has gone to court to challenge a decision by two London hospital trusts to award a transport contract to a rival bidder, claiming the deal should be set aside because the trusts violated procurement rules. Falck UK Ambulance Service Ltd., which specializes in transport services for non-emergency patients, has told the High Court that two NHS foundation trusts — King's College Hospital and Guy's and St Thomas' — breached procurement rules when tendering for a transport services contract in 2021. The ambulance service said in its claim on Aug. 17, which has now been made public, that both...

