Tabloid Fights Prince Harry's Libel Suit Over Security Story

By Silvia Martelli (August 31, 2022, 3:03 PM BST) -- A British tabloid publisher has hit back at Prince Harry's defamation lawsuit, arguing that its article accusing him of "spinning" news about his willingness to pay for police protection after the government decided to downgrade it was truthful. Associated Newspapers Ltd. said in a defense filed at the High Court that the article at issue in the Mail on Sunday was truthful. The piece was based on statements made by a spokesperson for the prince that suggested he had always been willing to pay for his police protection, the publisher added. Judge Matthew Nicklin ruled at the High Court in July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS