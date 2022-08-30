3 Firms Steer Roper's $3.4B Purchase Of Frontline Education

By Elaine Briseño (August 30, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Roper Technologies Inc. will buy Frontline Education for $3.38 billion from software investment firm Thoma Bravo LP in an all-cash deal steered by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Cooley LLP, the companies announced Tuesday. Frontline Technologies Group LLC, which does business as Frontline Education, provides kindergarten through 12th-grade school administration software. Its cloud-based software helps in recruiting, hiring, keeping track of absences, payroll, inventory and financial management, to name a few. The company said in its Tuesday statement that it has 10,000 clients in all 50 states. The parties are expected to close the deal this...

