Armstrong Teasdale Grows In Philly With IP Of Counsel

By James Boyle (August 31, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property attorney specializing in the life sciences industry has joined two colleagues in their move from Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP to Armstrong Teasdale LLP's Philadelphia office. Patrick J. Kelly has been welcomed to Armstrong Teasdale's IP practice in Philadelphia as of counsel, the firm announced Tuesday. Kelly told Law360 Pulse in a statement Wednesday that he started exploring a move shortly after his colleagues Joe Rossi and Paul Legaard moved to Armstrong Teasdale from Stradley Ronon in early August. "A number of my colleagues recently joined Armstrong Teasdale, and the opportunity to grow my practice was very...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS