Ohio High Court Won't Review Oberlin College Libel Judgment

By Eric Heisig (August 30, 2022, 1:43 PM EDT) -- A divided Ohio Supreme Court said Tuesday it would not review a judgment against Oberlin College and Conservatory in a high-profile libel case, leaving in place a $36.5 million award to a bakery that some students had accused of being racist. The state high court's decision not to take up the case means Gibson Bros Inc., which operates as Gibson's Bakery, should be able to collect on the judgment absent a federal court's intervention, a lawyer for the bakery told Law360. The case stems from the reaction of students and Oberlin officials, including then-Dean of Students Meredith Raimondo, after a 2016 incident...

