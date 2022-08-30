Virus Exclusion Dooms Philly Bowling Alley's COVID-19 Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (August 30, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge granted an insurer's motion to dismiss a case brought against it by a Philadelphia bowling alley seeking COVID-19-related business interruption coverage, noting the insurer's policy contained an "unambiguous" virus exclusion clause. In his order issued Monday, Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Leon W. Tucker said he was granting Everest National Insurance Co.'s motion for "one reason alone: the policy's 'virus exclusion.'" He said that though V&S Elmwood Lanes sought coverage under the civil authority provision of its policy, COVID-19 was inextricable from shutdown orders. A virus exclusion in a Philadelphia bowling alley's insurance policy with Everest National was all that was needed for a Pennsylvania...

