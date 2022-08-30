Twitter Blasts Musk's New Walkaway Claim As 'Invalid,' Wrong

By Jeff Montgomery (August 30, 2022, 10:03 AM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. on Tuesday branded a move by Elon Musk to expand his justifications for abandoning a $44 billion take-private deal for the company as "invalid and wrongful" and demanded that the Tesla CEO and his deal affiliates close the transaction. Elon Musk, shown here speaking to reporters on Aug. 29, sent another letter to Twitter on Monday declaring the termination of his $44 billion bid to take the social media giant private. (Photo by Carina Johansen/NTB/AFP via Getty Images) The demand was included in the social media giant's response to a letter that Musk sent on Monday incorporating allegations made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS