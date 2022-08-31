DC Judge Questions Ex-Trump Aide Navarro's Discovery Bid

By Katie Buehler (August 31, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday repeatedly told former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro he wasn't sure how additional discovery would aid in defending against contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta pushed Navarro's attorneys throughout an hour-long hearing to explain how the discovery seeking presumed communications between the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and President Joe Biden's White House would help the former senior adviser prepare a defense for trial, which is...

