3rd Circ. Says Choice Of Law Won't Sink Yacht Owner's Suit

By Matthew Santoni (August 30, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- When weighing whether a grounded yacht should be covered by insurance if its fire extinguishers hadn't met the insurer's standards, a Pennsylvania district court should have considered if applying New York law as prescribed by the insurance went against the Keystone State's public policy, the Third Circuit said Tuesday. The three-judge panel said the district court had erred in rejecting arguments from Raiders Retreat Realty Co. that, under the U.S. Supreme Court's 1972 ruling in The Bremen v. Zapata Off-Shore, a choice-of-law clause might be unenforceable under maritime law if it contradicts the public policy of the state where a lawsuit...

