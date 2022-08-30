Ex-CFIUS Investment Security Director, Army Vet Joins K&S

By Jack Rodgers (August 30, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who most recently led an investment security team in the U.S. Department of Treasury's office overseeing the Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States, has left his role in public service to join King & Spalding, the firm announced Tuesday. J. Philip Ludvigson joins King & Spalding's international trade team in Washington, D.C., as a partner, the firm said. He spent close to 3½ years with the Treasury Department, most recently leading the Office of Investment Security, which manages mitigation measures from all transactions reviewed by CFIUS, according to his LinkedIn profile. It was...

