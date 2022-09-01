Ore. Cannabis Proposals Could Dramatically Reshape Industry

By Brett Mulligan (September 1, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Oregon legislative Task Force on Cannabis-Derived Intoxicants and Illegal Cannabis Production is exploring potential reforms to the state's regulation of cannabinoid products and legislation for 2023 to combat what law enforcement believes is an increase in illicit marijuana production. If adopted, these proposals would dramatically reshape Oregon's hemp industry and implicate the entire national market, and create new classes of crimes and increased penal sanctions for illegal marijuana production in Oregon that may mark a larger national reversion to war-on-drugs policies and mentalities. The task force was created in 2021 by Oregon H.B. 3000, which passed with the intent of...

