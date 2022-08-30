Investors Spar Over Ionis Director Pay Suit Deal In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (August 30, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- An Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. investor is seeking to delay a Delaware Chancery Court hearing to consider a proposed deal to end a suit filed over allegedly excessive company director pay, after being accused by settling parties' counsel of repeatedly trying to derail the settlement process. In a filing on Monday, investor Robert S. Cohen asked Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will to compel settling parties in a suit filed by investor Leo Shumacher to produce documents detailing the proposed settlement in Shumacher's case. Cohen told the court that, "in light of the requested discovery" he seeks to adjourn a hearing scheduled for...

