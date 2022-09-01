SEC Signals Audit Crackdown As Firms Seek PE Partners

By Al Barbarino (September 1, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's top accounting official has warned accounting firms that enforcement actions could result if they don't maintain auditing independence when selling parts of their businesses to private equity firms, showing that the agency is closely eyeing a wave of deals that could transform the industry. Paul Munter, acting chief of the agency's office of the accountant, raised concerns Monday about potential conflicts that arise when accounting firms restructure through deals with private equity firms, reminding firms that breaking their businesses off into separate entities could make the various parties to the transactions subject to agency rules....

