ITC Splits On How To Ban Chinese Jump-Starter Imports

By Andrew Karpan (August 30, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A split U.S. International Trade Commission has decided to bar imports of certain brands of Chinese portable car jump-starters, with a minority of the commission agreeing with arguments from an Ohio parts maker that also sought a cease-and-desist order against the no-show infringers. Monday's final ruling from the five commissioners on the ITC was 3-2 in favor of issuing a limited exclusion order against Zhejiang Quingyou Electronic Commerce Co., based in Hangzhou, China, and Shenzhen Mediatek Tong Technology, based in Shenzhen. This comes at the tail end of a trademark and patent infringement investigation lodged a year ago at the ITC by NOCO Co....

