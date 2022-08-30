Reps. Probe Fintech Co. On 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Gun Sales

By Sarah Jarvis (August 30, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A group of 18 Democratic U.S. lawmakers wants information on Credova Financial LLC's "buy now, pay later" financing for online sales of guns, ammunition and accessories, requesting information in a letter to the company's CEO about various safeguards and business practices. In Monday's letter — led by U.S. Reps. Stephen F. Lynch, D-Mass.; Alma S. Adams, D-N.C.; Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y.; Al Green, D-Texas; and John B. Larson, D-Conn. — the legislators told CEO Dusty Wunderlich that Credova's business practice could exacerbate a "devastating gun violence epidemic" in the U.S. "While other major [buy now, pay later] providers explicitly prohibit firearm...

