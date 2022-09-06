4 Takeaways From NY DFS' First Crypto Enforcement Action

By Jessica Carey, Roberto Gonzalez and Carly Lagrotteria (September 6, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 2, the New York Department of Financial Services announced a $30 million consent order against Robinhood Crypto LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets Inc., which offers cryptocurrency trading.[1] This marks the New York Department of Financial Services' first enforcement action against a crypto company. While that is, in itself, noteworthy, the bases on which DFS found Robinhood Crypto's compliance programs deficient are well known to the financial services industry, where DFS historically has been aggressive in assessing penalties for anti-money laundering and cybersecurity violations. When announcing the consent order, Superintendent Adrienne Harris confirmed that DFS would continue to focus...

