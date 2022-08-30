Garland Bars DOJ Political Appointees From Campaign Events

By Chris Villani (August 30, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday ordered all U.S. Department of Justice political appointees to avoid campaign events, a policy shift amid the department's investigation into former President Donald Trump and criticism of the Boston U.S. attorney's attendance at a fundraiser. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday issued a memorandum barring DOJ political appointees from attending campaign events. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) The memorandum, signed by Garland and issued by acting Assistant Attorney General for Administration Jolene Lauria, outlined new restrictions placed on "non-career" employees while reiterating existing policies on partisan activities. "As Department employees, we have been entrusted with...

