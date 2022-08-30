NY AG Wants Info On CVS, Walgreens Reproductive Care

By Adam Lidgett (August 30, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- New York state's legal chief has sent out requests asking Walgreens and CVS for answers regarding reports that the companies' employees were refusing to provide reproductive care services to patients. New York Attorney General Letitia James recently sent letters to both businesses and said in a Tuesday statement that "pharmacies have a responsibility to safeguard New Yorkers' health, including by providing reproductive health care medications and products." James' office said that the companies' workers in other states "have reportedly refused to provide customers" with products such as condoms and birth control. The attorney general asked for various types of information from...

