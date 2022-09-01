4 Key Takeaways From Del. Corporation Law Changes

By Alan Stone, Neil Whoriskey and Iliana Ongun (September 1, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Delaware General Assembly recently adopted amendments to the Delaware General Corporation Law, which were effective Aug. 1. Among other changes, the amended DGCL provides for exculpation of officers from liability for breaches of the duty of care and also expands the ability of boards to delegate authority to members of management in connection with the issuance of shares of common stock and options. The change with the most potential for far-reaching impact is with respect to officer exculpation. For existing corporations, a charter amendment is required to take advantage of the new officer exculpation, and it is an open question...

