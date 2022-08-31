SEC Sues Instagram Celeb's Vape Co. For Defying Subpoena

By Sarah Jarvis (August 31, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has urged a California federal court to compel Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian's Ignite International Brands Ltd. to comply with a subpoena in an investigation over a potential accounting fraud, noting that the cannabis and vape company has claimed it is also facing a criminal investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice. The SEC said in its Monday complaint that its staff uncovered that Ignite may have filed public financial statements that included false or misleading representations of revenue earned and recognized for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020. But the company hasn't complied with...

