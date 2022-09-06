Perkins Coie Adds Former Federal Judge To Litigation Bench

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 6, 2022, 9:32 AM EDT) -- A former Alabama federal judge is joining Perkins Coie's office in Seattle, the firm announced Tuesday. Abdul Kallon, 53, who resigned from the bench in Birmingham on Aug. 31 after 12 years on the bench, has joined Perkins Coie's litigation and labor and employment practices. "Judge Kallon's experience as a federal judge, as well as his private practice experience prior to his years on the bench, will be invaluable both to our clients and in our ongoing efforts to develop next-generation litigation talent," Jessica Everett-Garcia, chair of Perkins Coie's commercial litigation practice group, said in a statement. Kallon, who was appointed...

