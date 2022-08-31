Manufacturer Didn't Bargain To Impasse, NLRB Judge Says

By Irene Spezzamonte (August 31, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge ordered a West Virginia manufacturer to reimburse members of the United Steelworkers for the additional costs of a new health care benefits package, saying the company didn't bargain to an impasse before implementing the change. NLRB Judge Kimberly R. Sorg-Graves said Tuesday that Tecnocap LLC, which makes metal lids for food and other glass containers, violated the National Labor Relations Act when it changed its employees' health benefits package on Jan. 1, 2021. The judge found that the company hadn't yet negotiated a new collective bargaining agreement after the old one expired or bargained to an overall impasse...

