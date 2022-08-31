7th Circ. Clears Insurer In Dispute Over Horse Euthanasia

By Josh Liberatore (August 31, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- An insurer acted reasonably in refusing to euthanize a show horse under a mortality policy, the Seventh Circuit said, agreeing with a lower court that the carrier wasn't required to consider the horse owner's preference that the animal be put down rather than lose its athletic prowess. A three-judge appellate panel said in an opinion Tuesday that under a mortality policy, Great American Assurance Co. only had to provide coverage for Julie Greenbank's champion show horse, Thomas, if the horse died, or if euthanasia was recommended by a veterinarian as the only reasonable course of action. A Seventh Circuit panel upheld an insurer's win in...

