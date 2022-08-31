CMS Partner Appointed New Pensions Ombudsman

By Irene Madongo (August 31, 2022, 2:42 PM BST) -- The government confirmed on Wednesday that it has appointed a CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP lawyer as Britain's new Pensions Ombudsman, with a minister highlighting the solicitor's experience for the role as dispute arbiter. Dominic Harris is a partner in CMS' pensions team and also chair of the investment and defined contribution committee of nonprofit organization the Association of Pension Lawyers. CMS' pension section has more than 60 lawyers and is one of the largest pension teams of any major law firm in the U.K, according to the company's website. The statement confirming Harris' appointment comes after the Department for Work...

