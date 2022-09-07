Marshall Amplifiers Sues Over 'Counterfeit' Headphones

By Alex Baldwin (September 7, 2022, 4:52 PM BST) -- Marshall Amplifiers has sued a British company that it accuses of producing counterfeit versions of its branded headphones, saying the company failed to pay the audio giant for the alleged infringement in an out-of-court agreement. Marshall Amplifiers told the High Court in a newly public claim that Edge Distributions Ltd. sold headphones and earphones that infringe nine of its trademarks without its consent in an attempt to pass off the products as legitimate Marshall devices. According to the claim, Edge agreed to stop selling the "counterfeit" products and pay Marshall to cover any losses. But Edge Distributions has yet to make...

