DOJ Says Trump Lacks Standing To Ask For Special Master

By Carolina Bolado (August 31, 2022, 8:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said late Tuesday that former President Donald Trump lacks standing to request the return of documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago estate or the appointment of a special master to review them because the records belong to the government, not to him. The Department of Justice court filing from Tuesday includes an FBI photo of top secret documents that were seized from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search of former President Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, home. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) In a response to Trump's special master request that the DOJ filed close to midnight on Tuesday, it...

