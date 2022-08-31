Kennedys Hikes Pay 60% For Newly Qualified London Lawyers

By Ashish Sareen (August 31, 2022, 6:27 PM BST) -- Kennedys Law LLP confirmed Wednesday that it is increasing pay for newly qualified lawyers in its London office by 60% as it looks to keep pace with rival firms, which are hiking compensation to attract and retain junior talent. The firm will boost annual salaries for newly qualified associates in London from £50,000 ($58,200) to £80,000. Salaries for newly qualified attorneys outside London will also see an increase, rising 32% from around £38,000 to £50,000. The changes will take effect in September. Salaries for Kennedys' first-year trainees in London will be bumped up to £41,000 from £38,500. Salaries of second-year trainees in the...

