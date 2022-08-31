Scottish Court Largely Tosses Introducer's Fees Suit

By Silvia Martelli (August 31, 2022, 8:02 PM BST) -- A Scottish judge has rejected most of a developer's lawsuit seeking to collect about £1 million ($1.2 million) for allegedly connecting AJ Capital Partners with the owner of three hotels it bought for £91.2 million, finding that the introducer's arguments are irrelevant. The Court of Session ruled Tuesday that the majority of the arguments CSG Commercial used to demonstrate that there was a fee agreement that entitled it to payment "lack specification." CSG accused AJ Capital of owing it almost £1.1 million for introducing it to Macdonald Hotels Ltd., the owner of three U.K. hotels. AJ Capital bought the properties in...

