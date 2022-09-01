Court Rejects Challenge To Historic Brewery Redevelopment

By Alex Baldwin (September 1, 2022, 8:37 PM BST) -- A judge has upheld a London borough's decision to let the redevelopment of the historic Old Truman Brewery on Brick Lane go ahead, finding that the council properly abided by its own constitution when it permitted the project. High Court Judge Stephen Morris shot down claims Wednesday from the Spitalfields Historic Building Trust that the London Borough of Tower Hamlets excluded its considerations, as well as the views of the public. The Old Truman Brewery Ltd. applied for planning permission to redevelop the area from a car park to a mixed-use development made up of office and retail space, a gym...

