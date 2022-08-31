Solicitor General Asks Justices To Skip Ch. 13 Dismissal Fight

By Brent Godwin (August 31, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Solicitor General has advised the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear a case in which a bankruptcy judge refused to let a Chapter 13 debtor make up missed payments following the expiration of their five-year payment plan, saying the question of whether bankruptcy judges have the authority to do so has not been litigated enough. In an amicus brief to the high court Tuesday, Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar said the Tenth Circuit erred when it upheld a bankruptcy court's denial of a completion discharge to debtor Margaret Kinney after she missed her last three payments to HSBC under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS