Armstrong Teasdale Picks Up Finance Atty In Kansas City

By Faith Williams (September 1, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Armstrong Teasdale LLP announced Wednesday that Caroline Mudd has joined the firm as of counsel in its finance and real estate group in Kansas City, Missouri. Before joining Armstrong Teasdale, Mudd worked at a private high school in Kansas City as an accountant. She was also an associate attorney at multiple Kansas City law firms over her career. "I am fortunate to have spent the past several years at home and was looking to get back into legal work as my children are all in school now," Mudd told Law360. "Armstrong Teasdale has a great reputation. This opportunity seemed like a...

