Pensions Biz Responsible For £1.4B In Savings Goes Under

By Martin Croucher (August 31, 2022, 4:08 PM BST) -- A pensions administrator responsible for managing £1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) in long-term savings has collapsed, the Financial Conduct Authority said Wednesday. The watchdog said that it would help look for an alternative company to take over responsibility for the 4,800 pensions managed by Rowanmoor Personal Pensions Ltd. Rowanmoor is a provider of so-called self-invested personal pensions, or SIPPs. The company has failed after rival SIPP provider Hartley Pensions Ltd. entered into administration at the start of the month. "We are in regular contact with the administrators who are looking at the options available, including the transfer of [Rowanmoor's] clients to another...

