Brodies Opens 4th Scottish Office Following Work Bonanza

By Marialuisa Taddia (September 2, 2022, 12:03 AM BST) -- Brodies LLP said Friday that it has launched its fourth Scottish office in Inverness, following a flurry of new work in the region. The move reflects growth in business in the Scottish Highlands and Islands, where over the past 12 months the Scotland-headquartered firm has worked for an expanding roster of clients including multiple port authorities and has seen interest in the renewable energy sector jump. Brodies managing partner Nick Scott said that he was "grateful to our clients in the Highlands and Islands for their continued support and for seeking the advice of our lawyers on new and interesting instructions,...

