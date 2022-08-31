FCC Beefs Up Wireless Alerts Through Partnerships

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 31, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will assess the geographic accuracy of Wireless Emergency Alerts for the first time during local tests across the country on Sept. 12 and 13, Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced this week. Through partnerships with 42 state and local government agencies, the FCC hopes to analyze survey and industry data to ensure that the alerts are accurate and reliable, a Tuesday press release said. "Wireless Emergency Alerts are a life-saving tool, but emergency managers tell us that they need more information on the geographic accuracy of these alerts in order to use them with confidence," Rosenworcel said. "Simply put,...

