Cannabis Cos. Should Brace For More Prop 65 Scrutiny, Suits

By Jasmine Wetherell (September 6, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- As the cannabis industry and its associated sectors have gained increasing social and legal acceptance, these businesses have started to face an issue that has been plaguing traditional consumer packaged goods companies in the state of California for decades — Proposition 65 claims. California regulators also turned up the heat last month by adopting regulations that set forth special Proposition 65 warning language for products that may expose consumers to marijuana smoke or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. Proposition 65 is a California initiative approved by voters in 1986, and enacted into law as the Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act that same year....

