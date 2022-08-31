8th Circ. Won't Revive Prince Photographer's Copyright Suit

By Tiffany Hu (August 31, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Prince's personal photographer can't revive a copyright lawsuit against individuals involved with a book project on the late music icon, as the Eighth Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion that ​​the photographer had "nothing more than speculation and suspicion" to support his claims. In a published opinion on Tuesday, a three-judge panel rejected photographer Allen Beaulieu's bid to overturn a Minnesota federal judge's dismissal of his allegations that two former collaborators and a potential investor kept and used his photos of Prince without permission. Beaulieu failed to provide a complete inventory of the photos for any time period relevant to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS