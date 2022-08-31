American Eagle Virus Suit Belongs In Fed. Court, Judge Says

By Ben Zigterman (August 31, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge on Tuesday recommended against sending a coverage dispute between Zurich American Insurance Co. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. back to state court. In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, photo, the gate is closed on an America Eagle Outfitters store in Brooklyn, New York. The store is closed as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) U.S. Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy said her recommendation was influenced by the Third Circuit's August 2021 decision returning three COVID-19 coverage lawsuits led by DiAnoia's Eatery in Pittsburgh to federal court. "The Third Circuit's decision in...

