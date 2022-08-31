FDA Clears The Way For Moderna, Pfizer Omicron Boosters

By Adam Lidgett (August 31, 2022, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Moderna and Pfizer received the green light Wednesday from authorities at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 boosters that can fight the newer Omicron variants, the federal government has announced. FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a Wednesday statement "the COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet this week to talk about the boosters, according to the committee's meeting schedule. --Editing by Alyssa Miller....

