Trump Attys In Hot Seat After New Revelations In DOJ Filing

By Carolina Bolado (August 31, 2022, 11:57 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump's attorneys are in the spotlight after a filing by the government revealed new details about efforts to recover classified documents held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, including statements that experts say could put the attorneys themselves in the government's crosshairs and at odds with their client. The U.S. Department of Justice's response, filed late Tuesday night, to Trump's request for a special master to review the materials seized at Mar-a-Lago stated that an attorney and an individual designated as a custodian of records for Trump's office — whose name is redacted but who was reported by The New...

