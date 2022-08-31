Ex-Soccer Player Sues NC College Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

By Hayley Fowler (August 31, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A former college soccer player has filed a federal lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse he experienced at a North Carolina Division I university, where he said the school's then-sports medicine director watched him shower and touched him inappropriately under the guise of treatment. Benjamin Locke accuses North Carolina State University, its chancellor and several officials in the athletic department of letting the alleged abuse by Robert M. Murphy Jr. fester under a lack of oversight, according to the complaint filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of North Carolina. The allegations stem from Locke's time as a player on N.C. State's men's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS